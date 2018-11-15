Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,380 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,480% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,024,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,460,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $112.76 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

