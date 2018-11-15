Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,141 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7,637.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 984,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 34.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

