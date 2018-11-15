Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,550 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

