Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128,883 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

