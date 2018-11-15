Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,192.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,727 shares in the company, valued at $69,031,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock worth $4,047,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

