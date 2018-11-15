Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

BSCL opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

