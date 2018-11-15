Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $420,000 in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDIV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 92.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the second quarter valued at $2,971,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 1,584.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 14.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the second quarter valued at $235,000.

TDIV stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

