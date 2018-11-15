Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

