Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 105,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hologic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 847,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,795 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 412,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Hologic by 256.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $142,635.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,260,356.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,519 shares of company stock worth $2,003,965. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

