Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 29,800 HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCHC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its stake in HC2 by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HC2 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in HC2 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. HC2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.79.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

