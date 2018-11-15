Strs Ohio Sells 158,021 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,021 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $121,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

