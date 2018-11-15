Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,527,031 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 1,502,334 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,554,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,643,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,022,000 after purchasing an additional 244,101 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

