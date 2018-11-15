Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,138 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $114,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $871,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APC shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of APC opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

