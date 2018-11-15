Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 20,308 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $120,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 74,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,624.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

