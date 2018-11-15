Sunrise Resources (SRES) Shares Up 10%

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 16,389,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 8,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRES. Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

