Sunrun Inc (RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $177.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $190.40 million. Sunrun reported sales of $146.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $675.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.42 million to $710.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.13 million, with estimates ranging from $683.28 million to $756.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,190. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 13,502 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,024.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 482,878 shares of company stock worth $5,755,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

