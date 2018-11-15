SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc (HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

NYSE HUM opened at $320.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Humana by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 2,984.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

