SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of NHI opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.