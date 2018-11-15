SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.59.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.