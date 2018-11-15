Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $952-962 million.

SMCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,427. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Super Micro Computer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

