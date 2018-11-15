Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Given a $9.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of SCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.06. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $14.90.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $1.08. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 162.60% and a negative net margin of 546.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

