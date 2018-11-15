Superior Plus (SPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 335704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 186.53%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

