SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $18.11 Per Share (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $18.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $23.33 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after buying an additional 471,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,584,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,918,000 after purchasing an additional 213,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,976.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

