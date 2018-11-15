Swarm City Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $7,912.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00145166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00228223 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.44 or 0.09816394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,342,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

