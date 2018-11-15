Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Canadian National Railway worth $230,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3477 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

