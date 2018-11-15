Swiss National Bank Sells 71,900 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,154,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $301,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,055 shares of company stock worth $15,222,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $234.40 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

