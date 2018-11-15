Switch Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

SWCH stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

