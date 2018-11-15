Switch (SWCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Switch updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

SWCH stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Switch has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $18,968,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas bought 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

