Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “Weakness in communications vertical revenue, down 20% YOY, and ongoing labor market challenges continue to negatively impact efficiency. These two factors contributed to a continued decline in capacity utilization rates, which declined YOY from 71% to 70% in Q3/18.””

11/12/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

10/30/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

10/23/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We expect management to update their 2018 financial guidance to include the acquisition in early November. Therefore, we plan to change our earnings model after the company’s next earnings report.””

10/23/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We need to get more comfortable with the company’s revenue growth prospects and its ability to address U.S. labor cost pressures before getting more optimistic on the shares. The U.S. labor market remains challenging as the strong economy makes it difficult to reduce high turnover levels.””

9/24/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 187,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.79 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 37.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

