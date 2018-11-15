Synovus Financial (SNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.14

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 39606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 238,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

