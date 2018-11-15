SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stake Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after buying an additional 6,929,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after buying an additional 1,767,298 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 479,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,955,664 shares of company stock valued at $296,325,762. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

