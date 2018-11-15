Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,092,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,501,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,939,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,737,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 789,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -223.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Cowen set a $57.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

