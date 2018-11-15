Tahoe Resources (THO) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of THO traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,446. Tahoe Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

