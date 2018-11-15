Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) VP Lisa J. Morrison Sells 8,500 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

