Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Target worth $87,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.74.

NYSE TGT opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

