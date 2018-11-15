Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 291.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,904,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 481,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,925,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,415.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “$105.12” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

