Tc Pipelines (TRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $51.07.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.524 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.