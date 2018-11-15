TD Securities Increases DHX Media (DHX) Price Target to C$2.75

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHX. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded DHX Media from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

TSE:DHX traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. DHX Media has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHX Media will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Whitcher purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Also, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$103,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $155,946 in the last ninety days.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

