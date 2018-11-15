Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 47,370 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 162.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fastenal by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $653,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $19,220,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 328,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,871. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

