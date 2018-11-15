Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Continental were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $251,781,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in United Continental by 37.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Continental by 995.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.61. 11,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,944. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

