Tech Data (TECD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tech Data will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

