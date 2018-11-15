Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum Sells 2,900 Shares

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $24,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Tecnoglass Inc has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.87 million. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 734,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

