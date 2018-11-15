TESARO (TSRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TESARO from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on TESARO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ:TSRO traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 39,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. TESARO has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that TESARO will post -10.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

