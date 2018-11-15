Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

