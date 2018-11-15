Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTPH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

TTPH stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.67. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

