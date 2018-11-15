Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 4,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,001,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

TTPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.67.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Down 1%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-ttph-shares-down-1.html.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.