Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stake Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,632 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

