The GEO Group (GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 22,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $583.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.32 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 120,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,699,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $114,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.