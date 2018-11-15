The Western Union (WU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 836,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,755. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 53,019.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,150,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,385 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

