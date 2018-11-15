TheStreet Downgrades BWX Technologies (BWXT) to C+

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $252,952 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

